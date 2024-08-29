As a result of both above average rainfall in some parts of the country and lack of rain in others, grass growth is slow in many cases. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers in parts of the country have been forced to house cattle following Monday night’s deluge of rain.

A status yellow rainfall warning was in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 10pm on Monday night until 7am on Tuesday.

The rain was not confined to the west, however, as farmers in west Cork reported rainfall levels of 45mm between Monday at 6pm and Tuesday morning.

Leitrim suckler farmer Colm Stenson housed a number of cattle this week and expects to have 80% his cattle housed before the weekend.

“We can hardly walk the fields. It’s not even wet, it’s saturated – it’s absolutely flooded. Water is just not leaving the ground and that’s down to the type of land we have here. It has just got so much rain over the last week or so.

“I put in 10 cows last year on 17 September, the Monday of the Ploughing, and I thought that was early, but now they’ll be in three weeks earlier this year,” Stenson said.

Monthly data

Met Éireann’s figures show that as of Tuesday 27 August, 240mm of rain has fallen at the Newport Furnace weather station in Co Mayo for the month.

Not only is this already nearly twice the month’s long-term average, it is nearly six times the amount of rain that has fallen in the east of the country. Just 41mm of rain has been recorded to date for August at Oak Park’s weather station in Co Carlow.

