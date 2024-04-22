The Department-led BISS clinics are to continue for the next two weeks to aid farmers with their applications before the deadline of 15 May. \ Claire Nash

The Department of Agriculture-led clinics that are being held nationwide to help farmers with their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications and related schemes will continue until 9 May.

The in-person farmer clinics will continue across the country over the next two weeks.

The clinics run from 10am to 4pm and provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2024.

Over the next two weeks, there are nine clinics to be held in in Navan, Cardonagh, Donegal, Drumshanbo, Carrickmacross, Cavan, Clonmel, Mitchelstown and Clonakilty.

The next clinic will take place in Navan in the Newgrange Hotel on Tuesday 23 April.

They will be particularly useful for farmers who do not have an approved adviser to assist them with their application.

Locations and dates

Dates and locations can be viewed on the Department website.