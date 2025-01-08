The Department of Agriculture has released a warning after a case of bird flu was confirmed in a wild bird in Dublin.

The wild buzzard was confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) and is the first confirmed case of the disease in Ireland since 5 December 2024.

Last month, the Department introduced a statutory instrument in relation to biosecurity measures which must be in place on all poultry farms and captive bird keepers.

It said that this was a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of transmission of bird flu in Ireland.

Warning

There is a large number of cases in commercial poultry in mainland Europe and two cases in the UK. In addition, there is a huge volume of wild bird cases in the UK.

The Department’s latest warning has urged people not pick up or touch sick or dead birds and to keep pets on a leash in order to keep them away from the animals.

“Poultry keepers must be vigilant for signs of bird flu and ensure their premises are biosecure.”

