Significant increases to the minimum pay levels for employment permit holders which were due to come into force in the New Year have been put on hold by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Wage hikes of between €2,000 and €5,000 per year were due to be introduced in January 2025 under a ‘roadmap’ on pay for work permit holders announced last year.

“In light of concerns raised by some stakeholders relating to increased costs of doing business, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is currently reviewing the proposed roadmap [for wage increases],” a spokesperson for the Department of of Enterprise Trade and Employment told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The proposed January 2025 increases to minimum salary thresholds will be deferred, pending the outcome of this review,” the spokesperson added.

The proposed wage increases would have seen minimum wage levels for non-EU workers in the meat factories and horticulture sector move from €30,000 to €32,000 in January 2025.

Wages were then due to rise to €34,000 in July next year and to €39,000 by January 2026.

Minimum wage levels were at €22,916 prior to January 2024.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage level for boners and butchers, and general employment permit holders, were due to rise by €5,000 to €39,000 in January 2025.

However, all of these increases have now been put on hold.