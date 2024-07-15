Secretary general of the Department of Agriculture Brendan Gleeson was in front of the Public Accounts Committee.

There is currently no value on the land and properties owned by the Department of Agriculture, the independent office that audits public funds has found.

Speaking at an Oireachtas committee, comptroller and auditor general (CAG) Seamus McCarthy said there were 85 buildings and plots of land making up the Department’s “valuable and diverse property portfolio” at the end of 2022.

“The Department has not determined a valuation basis for its properties and does not recognise a value for them in its statement of financial position,” he said.

McCarthy added that the Department also has no centralised estate management system in place.

The CAG office’s examination of the Department’s 2022 appropriation account also found the risk register did not register anything in relation to its properties.

Turbary rights

Furthermore, it was revealed that, in relation to its peatlands, the Department has no register of turbary rights holders.

“Over two-thirds of the plots of land held by the Department were inherited from the former Land Commission more than 20 years ago. Much of that property comprises bogland that is subject to turbary rights.

“The Department did not have a register of turbary rights holders, meaning it does not know who has right of access to these lands to cut turf. The Department therefore did not have full control over these assets,” McCarthy said.

Valuation

Responding to questions from politicians at the committee, secretary general of the Department of Agriculture Brendan Gleeson said the Department’s land has begun being valued.

“We have now moved to value the lands we have. We have started with Backweston.

“We are working with Tailte Éireann to value the farm in Raphoe,” he added.

Gleeson also said the Department plans to transfer its boglands to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPSW) and to complete the transfer of its forests to Coillte.

Houses

TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh raised the issue that Department employees were living in a house on Backweston farm for free and Stacummy Cottage for €104 per year.

However, Gleeson clarified that these employees are farm managers and, as they are required to live on farm, accommodation is therefore provided.