The Department of Agriculture will be holding three in-person Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) clinics in Tipperary and Cork ahead of the upcoming application deadline.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has reiterated his call to farmers to submit their applications as soon as possible with the deadline for submissions at midnight on Wednesday 15 May.

This is the same deadline for a range of other schemes including the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, ECO Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraints and transfers of entitlements.

Minister Heydon said that it is critical that farmers ensure that their BISS application is submitted on time.

“Supports are available through in person clinics next week and online. Also extended opening hours will operate in Portlaoise if farmers wish to call in and discuss their application with staff of my Department”.

Clinics

The Department has three in person clinics scheduled for next week:

Tuesday, 6 May: Minella Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary from 10am to 4.30pm.

Wednesday, 7 May: Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co Cork from 10am to 4.30pm.

Thursday, 8 May: Department Offices, Clonakilty, Co Cork from 10am to 4.30pm.

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 057-8674422. The lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application deadline as follows:

9am until 9pm from Tuesday, 6 May to Friday, 9 May.

9.30am until 5.00pm on Saturday, 10 May and Sunday, 11 May.

9am until 9pm on Monday, 12 May to Wednesday, 14 May.

9am until 12 midnight on Thursday, 15 May.

Staff will also be available to assist at the public counter in the Department office in Portlaoise during these extended opening hours.

In person consultations are available until half an hour before closing time on each of the days.

