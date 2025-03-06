Agriculture could be competing with defence for EU funding over the coming years, the Department said. / Donal O'Leary

A list drawn up by the Department of Agriculture for Minister Martin Heydon on taking up office shows four risks to EU funding for farmers.

These include further pushback from the top net contributors to the EU's budget and agricultural funding competing with defence.

Minister Heydon was warned that CAP and the wider EU budget is “under significant pressure” from stakeholders and other member states.

The four areas are:

Member states that are net contributors to the EU and do not want to increase their contributions further.

The new EU spending priorities of security and defence, rather than ‘traditional’ policies including agriculture.

Forward planning for potential further EU enlargement for countries like Ukraine.

And the possibility of the Commission radically shaking up its approach to allocating the EU budget by giving each member state its share of the overall EU budget in a departure from the current practice of member states receiving a share of individual budgetary lines.

The minister has also been told that he is likely to hold a key position in finding common ground between member states on the post-2027 CAP if he remains in the job out to the summer of 2026.

Presidency

This is when Ireland will assume the role of presidency of the EU Council, with the Irish agriculture minister of the day chairing the council of agricultural ministers which will have a “number of significant files to progress during our six-month tenure”.

“While the exact timing is uncertain, it is likely that it will fall to the Irish presidency to negotiate the agreed council approach, and possibly also the final agreement with the European Parliament,” the department’s briefing stated.

The Irish presidency at this crucial time will allow the minister to push for CAP simplification in these negotiations, the minister told the Agricultural Consultants' Association (ACA) AGM on Thursday.

"I will be fighting for a robust and fully-funded CAP which supports sustainability in all three dimensions," he told private advisers.

"It is important that farmers have certainty about the supports available so that they can plan effectively for the future of their businesses. And that you as advisers can provide them with the information they need."