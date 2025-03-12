At the launch in Pallaskenry Agricultural College were Agri Aware 'Farm Safety First' competition winners Michael Heaphy, Mark Griffin and Robbie Scanlan from St Michael's College, Listowel, Co Kerry, with Niall Blake, lecturer, Pallaskenry Agricultural College and Minister Healy-Rae.

The Department of Agriculture has invested €320,000 in seven ewe lambing simulators for use by students completing agricultural training courses.

The simulators are being used by students completing courses at agricultural colleges and at the Teagasc Sheep Research and Innovation Centre, Athenry, Co Galway.

The simulators are also available to students at universities and technological universities who use these facilities for practical learning.

Making the announcement, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for farm safety Michael Healy-Rae said that these simulators provide students with a safe environment in which to learn and improve their lambing skills.

"With live-animal training, students have limited opportunities to learn about lambing skills. However, these ewe simulators will provide students with the opportunity to practice lambing skills safely before they progress to training on live animals.

Investment

“This investment in ewe simulators builds on the investments my Department has made in farm safety training in our agricultural colleges over the past three years so that that the next generation of farmers will have the necessary skills to carry out their work safely and efficiently," he said.

Teagasc Director Professor Frank O’Mara said that ensuring that lambing occurs efficiently is vital for productivity and livestock welfare standpoints in sheep farming.

Use of the newly procured ewe simulators will enhance student practice without risks of infections associated with lambing, he maintained.

Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler highlighted that over 5,000 students, both full- and part-time, as well as those in higher education, undertake practical training at agricultural colleges and centres.

An estimated 85% of these students come from livestock farms, indicating the relevance of access to the ewe simulators to practice lambing skills.

The ewe simulators will also be available to farmer groups who wish to expand their skill base related to lambing skills.