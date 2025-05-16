The warning remains in place until at least 12 noon on 19 May 2025. \Donal Magner

The Department of Agriculture have re-issued a condition orange – high fire risk warning which remains in place until at least 12 noon on 19 May 2025. The warning states that “arising from current weather patterns, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

It adds: “High-pressure weather patterns continue to dominate overall fire risk. Warm and dry weather conditions are expected to remain in place over the weekend and beyond with increased fire risks expected as a result. Fire behaviour and spread rates may be moderated by recent rainfall and increasing levels of live growth in upland vegetation but will be increasingly influenced by high temperatures, low humidity levels <50% and variable light-to-moderate windspeeds during the span of this notice. Windspeeds may exceed 25km/h in some areas".

Higher risk

The continued fine weather is expected to lead to higher levels of visitor activities in the countryside.

“Continued vigilance is warranted in areas with open public access or associated with active turf cutting. Fire activity during the last seven days has been focused on peat cutting areas. Visitors to public recreational areas should cooperate with all fire safety requirements and not light open fires or barbeques in high-risk areas,” the Department warned.

It further added that “landowners and managers should remain vigilant to all fire activity and report all suspicious activity to An Garda Siochana. Rural users should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles”.

Advice for forest owners

The Department is advising all forest owners and managers to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

“Fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts, etc, checked and confirmed.”

The Department is also urging all forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the fire and emergency services via 112 or 999.

Mitigation measures

The Department recommends that forest owners and managers should consider fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire.

Examples of such measures outlined by the Department are listed below:

Risk assessment: “Assess your property with regard to fire risk and mitigation factors. Is there a risk of fire or presence of hazardous fuel vegetation on neighbouring lands? Is there a history of land burning in the vicinity of your forest? Are access routes adequate, accessible and clear of obstructions? Is there a firebreak in place and has it been adequately maintained?”

Prepare: “Fire plans should be developed for all forests, including a map showing access routes and assembly points for firefighting personnel and equipment and potential sources of water. The plan should also include contact details for the emergency services, local private and Coillte foresters, neighbouring landowners and forest owners in order to summon help should the need arise. Have fire-fighting tools such as beaters and knapsack sprayers to hand and ready to use. If you do not live in reasonable proximity to your woodland, a local caretaker or forest neighbour should be employed and should also have a copy of the fire plan with your and all the above contact numbers. Clear tracks and roads if available and ensure forest entrances and access routes are not blocked by parked vehicles or other obstacles, especially where visitors or recreational users may be present. Suitable signage to this effect should be displayed on gates or barriers. Existing firebreaks should be maintained by screefing or removing vegetation mechanically by excavator so that the soil is bare. Fire breaks should be at least six metres wide and should be maintained clear of flammable vegetation throughout the lifecycle of the plantation.”

Be vigilant: “Forest owners should be particularly vigilant during high-risk periods. Fire patrols may be warranted in known fire hotspots. Be particularly vigilant at bank holiday weekends, where high-risk weather is forecast. Co-operation between neighbouring landowners is critical to successful fire prevention. Forest owners should discuss their concerns about fire with neighbouring landowners in advance of the fire season. Providing assistance to farmers wishing to carry out legal prescribed burning earlier in the season is a useful way of developing good working relationships with neighbours, as well as ensuring that operations are conducted safely during lower-risk conditions. Forest owners should co-operate with fire planning and share the burden of fire patrols and vigilance during high risk periods.”

Obey the law: “It is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1 March and 31 August in any year. Report all suspicious or illegal activity to gardaí immediately. Landowners found burning illegally could face fines, imprisonment and Single Farm Payment penalties, where applicable.”

Report fires immediately: “If you see a fire, do not delay; report it to the fire and emergency services straight away. Do not wait for somebody else to make the call. Dial 999 or 112. You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call. Give clear details as regards location, where at all possible using a national grid reference and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry, etc. Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without adequate training or protective equipment.”

Report losses: “If your forest is damaged or destroyed, report this loss as soon as possible to your local Garda station and to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle Estate, Co Wexford.”