Wicklow is a likely candidate for the new deer management units. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals from firms with the capacity to roll out deer control units in 15 hotspots, as part of its bid to bring deer populations down to sustainable levels.

Tender documents show the Department expects to spend €3.4m on a four-year contract for implementing these recommendations of the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group.

Those applying for the tender will have to put forward a candidate to manage the deer control programme on a full-time basis after establishing the 15 deer management units in hotspot areas and drawing up an action plan to tackle the issue. This manager will take responsibility for the programme’s budget and must ensure that any actions implemented are permitted by Irish and EU law, while ensuring environmental sustainability is central to deer control activities.

A local co-ordinator is to be appointed to each management unit to implement the action plan in their allocated area, as well as collecting data and providing advice to stakeholders, such as farmers, forest owners, hunters and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The strategy group published its final report last year, flagging Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal and Galway as counties emerging as deer hotspots, with Wicklow already recognised as one of the most challenging areas in the country for keeping deer populations in check.

This report also called for the Wildlife Act to be updated to allow for the authorisation of deer hunting as a tool for managing bovine TB, for conserving areas of biodiversity and for the purposes of road traffic safety.

The organisation awarded the tender will also provide a report with feedback for improving deer control in Ireland after three years.

Key indicators on which the successful bidder’s work will be assessed include the number of hunters trained, the progress made on each management unit’s deer control plan and the number of meetings held with stakeholders.