Nitrogen analysers can examine the contents of fertilisers, water quality, food and plant biology. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture is looking for tenders for the commissioning of a nitrogen analyser system.

The contract is for the supply, delivery and installation of the scientific instrument designed to quantify the nitrogen content in various substances, with applications being accepted until 5pm on Tuesday 17 June.

Nitrogen analysers can examine the contents of fertilisers, water quality, food and plant biology.

This procurement project is estimated to be worth €260,000, excluding VAT. It will not be financed with European Union funds and will be covered by the Government Procurement Agreement (GPA).

Five-year contract

The contract will last for five years and the Government authority is seeking the most economically advantageous tender.

Further requirements for the contract include the supply of laboratory, optical and precision equipment, excluding glasses, biochemical analysers and detection and analysis apparatus.

The Department reserves the right to purchase up to an additional three nitrogen analysers from the date of contract award.

Read more

Cut in emissions in 2023 not sustained in 2024, says EPA