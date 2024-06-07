The survey should take less than 10 minutes and is anonymous.

The AgFood website is being redesigned and the Department of Agriculture is seeking farmer feedback in order to enhance user experience.

A 10-minute survey has been created for farmers to give their input and suggest any improvements that come to mind.

Farmers will be asked about their experiences of AgFood to date, some basic questions about themselves and their use of technology - all answers are completely anonymous.

The Department has urged farmers not to provide any personal details, such as passwords or herd numbers.

Questions

The first question asks farmers how they would rate their experience of AgFood - the options vary from 'very satisfied' to 'very dissatisfied' and 'I do not know'.

Other questions, for example, ask farmers what's their biggest issue with AgFood that they would like changed.

Farmers have free reign to write what they like here, as it is not a multiple choice question, unlike the majority of the questions in the survey. They can also skip this question.

There are more simple questions, such as how often farmers use AgFood, how do you search for the AgFood website and how the Department contacts you.

There are five different sections to be completed in total.

See the survey here.