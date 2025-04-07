LPIS parcels have been updated and modified on a continual basis using digital ortho-imagery: aerial and satellite. / Sentinel satellite

The Department of Agriculture is seeking additional satellite images to help measure future area-aid schemes.

The Department has invited tenders from economic operators for the supply of satellite images to cover the entire Republic of Ireland within three years.

These images would help the Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS), the Department’s spatial database, which was built by digitising paper maps completed back in 1995 and has been updated every year since.

Each year almost €1.7bn is paid out to farmers based on the land data within LPIS.

The system contains over 1.3m parcels representing the land holdings of over 130,000 farmers and forest owners.

These parcels have been updated and modified on a continual basis using digital ortho-imagery: aerial and satellite.

It allows the Department to determine the land cover of holdings and validate the claims of applicants for various Department schemes on an annual basis.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “It is vital that Department have access to the most up to date imagery, which can be used in processing of the requested updates and various projects.”

The Department receives new ortho imagery on an annual basis. However, due to constraints outside of control such as unstable weather conditions, completing the capture for the whole area of the Republic of Ireland is very difficult.

The Department’s aim is to acquire complete coverage of the Republic of Ireland within the maximum period of three years.

It is envisaged that the high-resolution satellite imagery will complement the aerial imagery. / Satellite image © 2018 DigitalGlobe

While there is a contract in place with the external aerial imagery supplier, the Department is exploring possible solutions to procure additional data.

It is envisaged that the high-resolution satellite imagery will complement the aerial imagery. It is expected the satellite imagery would cover areas of the Republic of Ireland not flown by the Department’s aerial imagery provider in the previous year.

The deadline for proposal submissions will be 3pm on Thursday, 17 April and further details can be found on the eTenders website.

