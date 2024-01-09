The Department of Agriculture spent €7m over the past five years on reports compiled by external consultants which have never been made available to the public, according to figures provided to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan.

Last year saw just over €1.5m paid out to external consultants for 13 such reports, the second-highest yearly cost since 2011 and only beaten by 2020 when €1.53m was spent on 28 reports.

This equates to 2023’s externally written reports costing over €100,000 each, up from the €1.15m spent in 2022 on 26 reports categorised as “not for external publication”.

The figures were provided by the Department to Deputy Nolan after she requested them from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. They show a significant rise after 2018 for consultancy fees for reports not made available for public viewing.

The Department justified the costs incurred by stating that consultants are used when the “necessary expertise or internal capacity” does not exist within the Department.

It also told Deputy Nolan that they are only employed when it would not make “practical, operational or economic sense” to spend money building up capability to deliver the services internally within the Department.

Left out of the loop

The Department seeks to minimise consultancy costs and is required to engage with independent auditors to comply with EU regulations, the response to Deputy Nolan added.

The Independent TD referred to the “significant jump” in costs in recent years from 2013 to 2019’s levels as “striking” and questioned the lack of transparency in not publishing so many reports.

“Prior to this point, the average annual cost was in and around the €500,000 to €900,000 mark, with the Department commissioning on average between three and 13 reports,” Nolan said.

“Then, from 2019, the number of reports marked not for external publication jumps into the high 20s, with a concomitant rise in costs.

“It is also not clear to me why there should be such a lack of transparency around these reports and why the taxpayer, who is funding them, cannot have access to the research or results that have found.”

She suggested that labelling information contained in these reports as “sensitive” cannot be verified by public representatives, who are also left unable to assess the quality of recommendations made to the Department.