The Department of Agriculture is to host a series of in-person clinics to assist farmers in making their applications online for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes.

The BISS farmer clinics will take place from 10am to 4.30pm and staff from the Department will provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications well in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2025.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that the clinics have been exceptionally popular in recent years and offer an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with officials from the Department.

“We have excellent advisers to support farmers in making their BISS applications, but where farmers are not in a position to engage an adviser, the clinics are an excellent means of ensuring that the BISS application is submitted correctly and on time,” he said.

In total, 16 farmer clinics are scheduled and will kick off from 1 April. It is advisable for farmers planning to attend the clinics to bring details of their agfood.ie login, where available, and details of herd number, PPSN, etc, to verify their identity.