Many farmers around the country had their forestry damaged in storm Éowyn. \ Philip Doyle

Forests damaged by windblow, such as those knocked by storm Éowyn last week, will be prioritised for approval of felling licences, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Responding to a query from the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson from the Department said forestry knocked by the recent storm may still have significant monetary value.

“Forest owners who have experienced windblow are advised not to rush into decisions, but to make a step-by-step plan to minimise risk and maximise the salvage value of their plantation.

“Most forests, despite being blown, can have considerable timber value.”

The spokesperson declined to answer if the Department would consider putting a scheme in place to compensate growers for the loss of trees due to storm Éowyn.

Those with damaged forests are advise by the Department to prioritise safety first, check insurance, seek professional advice, assess damage, apply for a felling licence, plan access, apply for grants, get the best deal when selling timber, keep records, monitor progress and have a replanting plan.