They say money doesn’t grow on trees. Well, luckily, it doesn’t because if you look at how much the Department of Agriculture is spending on advertising, we wouldn’t want to be depending on it to get trees in the ground in order to pay the bills.

Last year, the Department spent just shy of €2m on advertising.

This figure almost tripled compared to 2022 when the Department spent just over €740,000.

The Dealer is assuming that the raft of new CAP schemes and programmes is the reason behind the surge in spending.