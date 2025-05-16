This spend, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said, is the equivalent to what was spent on TB by the Department for the whole of 2020.

The Department of Agriculture has paid out €20m in compensation to farmers affected by TB during the first four months of 2025.

"Such is the level of increase [in TB] in the five years. And, I don't say that in relation to money, I say it in relation to the dire straits we're in - it can't be business as usual," he said.

Speaking at an IFA farmer meeting in Kildare on Tuesday night, the Minister said that there are three main causes of TB which need to be addressed, otherwise "we will leave a gap in the fence and continue to let this disease to continue".

These key causes include wildlife, cattle-to-cattle transmission and residual infection in herds after going clear from TB.

"I know the stress there is among farmers on this and I know that the 6% of farmers that are affected are in dire straits but I also know that the 94% of farmers who aren't, are petrified of it and it's our job to make sure they don't get it too," Minister Heydon has said.