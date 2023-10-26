The Department of Agriculture has announced that both derogation and non-derogation farmers now have until 31 December to have organic manure exports declared and verified online.

The decision to extend this export deadline for derogation farmers comes as the Department recognises that recently flooded slurry tanks may need emptying into other tanks on a different farm.

Exporting slurry and declaring the movement through the Department’s online recording system can help farmers avoid breaching nitrates limits, as can obtaining additional land or reducing stock numbers.

The user manual for recording slurry movements can be found here.

Read more

GPS trackers to clamp down on bogus slurry exports

Map: Raw sewage discharging into rivers from 26 towns and villages