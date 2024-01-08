Claire Kerrane TD reiterated her call for a forgotten farmer scheme to be delivered by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Donal O' Leary

The details of the long-promised scheme for Ireland’s ‘forgotten farmers’ are now a year late being announced, which Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD said she finds “incredible”.

Deputy Kerrane said the details of the scheme were supposed to be outlined in the first quarter of 2023, but there is still no sign of a solution for forgotten farmers being brought forward.

“The intended timeline of details of a scheme being unveiled is now almost a year late, which I find to be incredible.

“As I have said before, these delays can only be a further source of frustration for these farmers, who have already waited far too long for a solution.

“At the very least, the Minister [for Agriculture] should bring forward details of the proposed scheme for forgotten farmers this month when the Dáil reconvenes and provide a concrete timeline for implementation of a solution for these farmers,” said Deputy Kerrane.

Forgotten farmers

Forgotten farmers is a term used to describe young farmers who lost out following the removal of young farmer supports (installation aid) due to cuts in public expenditure during the last recession.

They were then unable to qualify for young farmer supports introduced under CAP 2015, because, in many cases, they had been farming for five years or more.

Deputy Kerrane reiterated her call for the scheme to be delivered by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“I have repeatedly urged Minister McConalogue to set out the details of his Department’s proposed scheme for the group known as forgotten farmers.

“I questioned the Minister on the matter again and he advised, again, that his Department has prepared a preliminary outline of a scheme, but that work continues on addressing issues around funding and public expenditure.

“The Minister stated that he has long supported these farmers and is committed to supporting them, but they have yet to receive any support from this government,” she added.

