Pre-Brexit, Ireland was heavily reliant on the UK market for seed potatoes, importing approximately 6,000t each year.

The reestablishment of closer trade relations between the EU and the UK is a step forward for the seed potato sector, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

However, IFA potato chair Sean Ryan added that “the devil will be in the detail”, as the EU and the UK agree to start negotiations on a new deal that would include allowing trade of seed potatoes to recommence.

The SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) agreement would make it easier for food and drink to be imported and exported between the two markets.

“A new SPS agreement will now need to be put in place, the timeframe for which has not yet been disclosed. The ambition of the trade deal will be to make trade easier,” Ryan said.

Pre-Brexit, Ireland was heavily reliant on the UK market for seed potatoes, importing approximately 6,000t each year.

Derogation

Ryan added that alongside these negotiations, a temporary derogation to facilitate the importation of seed potatoes from Scotland is necessary.

“[The] IFA will continue to advocate for the expansion of the Irish potato seed sector, but this will take time and additional investment.

“A temporary derogation to allow seed from Scotland is necessary,” he said.

The farm organisation will present a joint letter to the European Commission through Copa Cogeca, requesting the temporary derogation.