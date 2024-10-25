Diageo has announced a €30m investment into the production of Guinness 0.0 at St. James’s Gate.

This brings the company’s total investment into the production of the non-alcoholic stout to over €60m, since its launch just three years ago.

The Guinness 0.0 production capacity at St James’s Gate will now sit at 176m pints of Guinness 0.0 a year for the domestic and international markets, almost doubling capacity.

The demand for non-alcoholic options is continuing to grow in Ireland, according to Diageo. The recent Drinks Ireland report, saw that non-alcohol beer sales in Ireland grew by 18% last year. With the aim to be in 2,000 outlets by Christmas, the demand for Guinness 0.0 is increasing exponentially.

Guinness 0.0 draught experienced an almost 50% increase in volume sales between the end of February 2023 and the end of February 2024.

Now in 1,700 pubs across Ireland on draught, Diageo aims to be in 2,000 outlets by Christmas, as it says the demand for Guinness 0.0 is increasing exponentially.

Commenting on the announcement, Aidan Crowe, beer operations director, Diageo, said; “Today’s investment is further evidence of our commitment to Guinness 0.0 and underpins the bright future we see for the non-alc category. It will allow us to double our capacity for Guinness 0.0 and meet the ever-growing demand from consumers as they move towards moderation and look for more choice when it comes to great tasting, premium non-alcohol products.

“Guinness has a long history of innovation and delivering products of the highest quality, and we continue to do that through Guinness 0.0 - producing the same great taste, quality and premium experience that people have come to expect from a brand like Guinness, just without the alcohol.

"St. James’s Gate is the global hub of Guinness 0.0 production for markets around the world, and this investment goes a long way in supporting that work and continues the legacy of true innovation here in Dublin 8."