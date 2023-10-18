The IFA's director general should be the association's main media spokesperson, the first of the Munster election debates heard on Monday night in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Munster chair candidates Mark Connors from Waterford and Conor O’Leary from Cork went head-to-head on Monday and both criticised how the IFA communicates with the public.

“In my opinion, I think we should be adopting the model like the Construction Industry Federation, where the director general is the main spokesperson,” Connors said.

He gave the example of a five-minute national media interview and claimed that the rule of thumb when it comes to preparing is one hour for one minute of air time.

“How can that be possible for the president of the IFA or the deputy president of the IFA,” Connors said.

Meanwhile, O’Leary said that it has to be people with the scientific knowledge who are dealing with the issue every day who are put forward for television.

“In this whole media gig, it’s the best person that goes on. I’m confident enough and friendly enough with all the current candidates to tell each of those ‘you need to let someone else on’.

“It currently isn’t being done and I do think the chief executive should be doing a little more,” he said.