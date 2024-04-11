Much of the 59.25ac is good-quality grassland.

A 59.25ac block of land - with an old house and sheds - is on the market near Ballymakeera, Co Cork.

This property is at Rahoonagh West and is being sold by Irish & European Auctioneers in a private treaty sale.

The property lies approximately 2km southeast of Ballymakeera, 14km west of Macroom and 30km east of Killarney. It has road frontage.

The land slopes down from its southern boundary to its northern boundary along the Douglas River. The land is a mixture of very good grazing land under permanent pasture and some rough grazing ground which could be improved.

The farm has been leased out for a number of years, but is being sold now with vacant possession.

The house and yard are centrally located on the land. The two-storey farmhouse has been disused for a number of years. It could qualify for the current grant aid for renovation of unoccupied houses, the auctioneers suggest.

Alongside the house, there a number of outbuildings and sheds. These are serviceable, the auctioneers say.

Electricity is available at the road and water is available as a gravity feed from a stream.

The guide price for this holding is €500,000 and it is currently under offer.