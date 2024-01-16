Gardaí have reminded the public of the problems dog roaming can cause. \ Philip Doyle

Following a dog attack in which sheep were killed in Emo, Co Laois, last Friday, a Garda has said the problem of dogs roaming and attacking sheep often lies close to home.

It is not always people who visit communities and trespass on farmers’ land that cause these incidents, said Laois-Offaly crime prevention officer sergeant Graham Kavanagh.

“Coming up to the lambing season, we do see issues where livestock are attacked.

“It’s not always people trespassing on land causing this.

“This generally is a problem with dog owners within our own communities who are not taking responsibility for their dogs,” he said.

Responsibility

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, sergeant Kavanagh added that dog owners need to take responsibility for having their dogs under control.

“Regardless of the time of year, the advice is always the same: if you’re a dog owner, it’s your responsibility to keep your dog, the family pet, under control while on their [farmers’] property or while you’re out and about with the dog,” he said.

Gardaí have confirmed that several dogs were involved in the attack and that investigations are ongoing.

Effectual control

Garda Síochána Laois-Offaly posted a statement on Facebook following the attack, reminding the public of the problems dog roaming can cause.

“We again are reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.

“With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet,” the statement said.

