IFA president Francie Gorman and Selena McKenzie, incoming chair of Wicklow IFA launching IFA’s 2025 ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign in Newcastle, Co Wicklow. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

Dog owners should be compelled by law to microchip and register their pet to the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) to help tackle the issue of dogs attacks, according to the IFA.

It said that increased sanctions should apply to dog owners who fail to comply with the proposed law.

Launching the 2025 ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign in Wicklow, IFA president Francie Gorman spoke about a sheep kill on his farm in 2012 where 39 lambs were killed.

“I know first-hand how this can affect you. I don’t think I was ever as deflated as I was when I came out of the field that day. I saw the carnage that had befallen us that day and I wouldn’t want anyone to see it, so it’s very important that people get the message that there’s no dogs allowed on our farmland.”

National database

The IFA said that a national database for dogs would help track down the animals that have been involved in attacks and control the issue that affects farmers nationwide.

The Government has also been called upon to give stronger powers of enforcement to dog wardens and gardaí, along with clarity on these powers.

Fines

In addition to sanctions for failing to comply with licensing requirements, the association also wants significant on-the-spot fines for dogs found worrying livestock.

The IFA wants these legislative obligations to apply in border regions to dog owners that are not residents of the Republic of Ireland.

“We want a proper national database put in place, we want the resources put in place to support it and we want people to pay the price if they come out on our farmland with dogs,” added Gorman.