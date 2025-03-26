Ciarán Dolan was scathing of the Government’s performance on encouraging renewable energy production in the farm sector.

High energy costs are a serious and continuing challenge for Irish dairy farmers, Dolan said.

But farmers could transform this challenge into an opportunity if the right policy framework was put in place for on-farm renewable energy production - particularly with regard to anaerobic digestion (AD), the farm sector consultant argued.

“The failure of Government departments – yes, there are at least two departments involved - to have a clear practical approach to anaerobic digestion is both irrational and a national disgrace given Ireland’s costly failure to reach our international and legally binding obligations with regard to carbon emissions,” Dolan said.

“AD is a well-established and proven technology both in terms of renewable energy generation and reduction in environmental load from animal slurry. As the cost of energy is almost certain to continue to increase, there will be a significant increase in on-farm energy production, either by solar, wind or AD,” Dolan maintained.

However, the correct policy environment is needed to maximise on-farm renewable energy production, he insisted. A recent report warned that Ireland risks being hit with EU fines of between €8bn and €26bn if the country fails to achieve a 51% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.