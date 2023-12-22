Fianna Fáil Cllr Anthony Molloy said construction of new green field, multi-turbine developments need to stop.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision to refuse planning permission to a wind farm project near the Glenties region in Donegal.

Cuilfeach Teoranta’s planned the project for the same location, where permission for a 13-turbine wind farm was granted but was never built. The planning permission for the previous project had expired in 2021.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Anthony Molloy was among those who objected, arguing that the project was not environmentally sustainable and said construction of new green field, multi-turbine developments need to stop.

An Bord Pleanála cited various reasons, including the project's location in an area of "especially high scenic amenity” in their decision.

Tipperary

In Tipperary, An Bord Pleanála has upheld Tipperary County Council’s decision to grant permission for a seven-turbine wind farm in townlands between Drangan and Cloneen.

ABO Wind Ireland Ltd, based in Dublin, got the green light for the wind farm this month.

The turbines will have a maximum tip height of 150 meters and will also require the construction of a new substation, roadways, and two cattle underpasses.