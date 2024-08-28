Down farmer Peter Morgan and his dog Nantmel Bob claimed first place in the singles class at this year’s Irish National Sheep Dog Trials in Donegal.

Along with this silverware, Morgan was also named team Ireland captain for the 2024 international trials in Scotland.

The new team Ireland captain said it will be “an honour” to lead the side out in competition next month.

“There’s a huge amount of talent in the team, so we’re definitely optimistic of our chances against the English, Welsh and Scottish teams taking part.”

1,500 spectators

Despite mixed weather conditions, the event organisers said that spirits remained high among the 150 participants, as the partnership between handlers and their dogs was showcased against some challenging tasks.

Over 1,500 spectators descended on Clonmany, Co Donegal, on the Inishowen Peninsula for the three-day event, which the organisers described as a “resounding success”.

Other successes from the competition included Eamonn A McAuley from Co Antrim with dogs Jonny and Tam, who took home The Brace Challenge Cup, while Oisin McCullough from Co Down and dog Jan nabbed the Tim Flood Perpetual Award for the best young handler.

Team Ireland for the International Sheepdog Trials

1. Peter Morgan and dog Nantmel Bob.

2. James P McGee and dog Roeldog Becca.

3. Eamonn A McAuley and dog Jonny.

4. Caolan Byrne and dog Tess.

5. Martin Feeney and dog Ben.

6. James McLaughlin and dog Eirie Rock Mac.

7. Paul O'Donnell and dog Joe.

8. Wilton Goligher and dog Mainstay Taff.

9. Simon Mosse and dog Bob.

10. Michael Cannon and dog Glen.

11. Dean McAuley and dog Nan.

12. Seamus Gallagher and dog Tweeddale Dan.

13. John Kinney and dog Winnie.

14. Michael Glynn and dog Marshall.

15. Damian McNeill and dog Jimmi.

16. James McCloskey (reserve).