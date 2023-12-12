In her acceptance speech this Alice Doyle said her election represents a “historic day” for the IFA. \ Philip Doyle

Alice Doyle said she has broken “the glass ceiling” in being elected the first female deputy president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

In her acceptance speech this Tuesday evening at the IFA election count, Doyle said her election represents a “historic day” for the organisation.

“I am delighted to be able to stand here on this historic day. It is historic in the fact that a lady has been appointed as deputy president of IFA for the first time after 68 years.

“I am delighted to say that I not only cracked the glass ceiling, I broke it,” she added.

“My aim in the beginning was that if I could even crack it and that was by putting out a good campaign, I’d be very happy."

Doyle said she hopes to be an example, particularly for female IFA members, and put her own twist on Mary Robinson’s historic presidential election acceptance speech from the 1990s.

Work hard

The Wexford-based candidate said she promised in her election campaign to work hard for the farmers of Ireland and she plans to now deliver on this.

“I made one big promise in my campaign, that big promise is I will work hard and I will do my best for the farmers of Ireland.

“I am very conscious of the fact that a huge responsibility has been put on my shoulders by you the members who have elected me. I am very conscious that there are huge challenges facing me,” she said.

Doyle will take up the position of deputy president at the IFA AGM in January 2024.

Doyle received 16,502 votes with her opponent Pat Murphy getting 12,968.

Read more

Alice Doyle wins IFA’s deputy presidential race

Francie Gorman elected 17th president of the IFA