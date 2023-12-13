Alice Doyle said she broke “the glass ceiling” in being elected the first female deputy president of the IFA. \ Philip Doyle

It took 68 years to elect a female deputy president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and Alice Doyle has said she hopes it won’t take 68 more to elect a female president.

Speaking following her election as IFA deputy president this week, Doyle said she is “convinced” her election will pave the way for more women to take up roles in the organisation.

“I am chair of the farm family committee which is made up of almost all women and it was they that insisted I should run for this position.

“They realise the strength of women in the organisation. We are a strength in the organisation, but we are a hidden strength and I would like to see them come to the fore,” Doyle said.

Glass ceiling

In her acceptance speech, Doyle said she broke “the glass ceiling” in being elected the first female deputy president of the IFA.

“I am delighted to say that I not only cracked the glass ceiling, I broke it.

“Mary Robinson when she was elected president of Ireland said it was a great day for mná na hÉireann. I say today is a great day for mná na feirme,” she added.

Doyle said her priority as deputy president will be to work with the rest of the IFA national council to address issues facing farmers such as the environment, economic outlook, CAP 2027 and regulation, as well as improving IFA communications and getting members more active in branches.