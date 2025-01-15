The agricultural commitments made in the draft Programme for Government lack specifics and funding details, according to Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman.

“A lot of the commitments in the document are consistent with IFA policy, but it does not contain any clarity on the level of funding for farm schemes,” he said.

“I would acknowledge the strong commitments in relation to fighting to retain the nitrates derogation for our grass-based system.

"The commitment to oppose the current Mercosur deal is also important, as the changes made in December are of no help to Ireland. I also want to recognise the commitment on live exports,” he said.

The IFA, he said, made a comprehensive submission to the political parties and candidates in advance of the election campaign and invited the three main party leaders to address its national council during the campaign.

Draft

Many of the points raised have been referenced in the agriculture section of the draft document.

Gorman said he looked forward to an early engagement with the Minister and Ministers of State for agriculture, once the Government is formed next week.

“We have a number of priorities that will require strong political focus. Whoever is appointed Minister will have to hit the ground running.

“We want to ensure that commitments made during the election campaign are carried through to the workings of the new Government," he concluded.