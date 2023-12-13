From Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, Drennan is currently the ICMSA deputy president.

Dennis Drennan has been confirmed as the next president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Drennan was elected uncontested following the close of nominations on Friday evening. From Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, Drennan is currently the ICMSA deputy president.

He will take up the position of president following the annual general meeting (AGM) of the national council of the ICMSA, which takes place on Monday, 18 December, when Pat McCormack will step down.

Eamon Carroll, Templemore, Co Tipperary, will be the next deputy president of the ICMSA.