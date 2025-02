The village of Dunkerrin in Co Offaly will host a tractor run this Sunday 16 February.

All tractors big and small, old and new are welcome as well a trucks, vintage cars and motorbikes.

This year there will be a special quest – without giving too much away, I’m told he’s fond of ‘parlour washings’.

All proceeds are in aid of Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses and Dunkerrin Church of Ireland repairs fund.