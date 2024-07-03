Irish calves would have to be fed on the ferry as a result of the new rules. \ Donal O'Leary

The Netherlands is looking to fast track new rules which would hamper Irish calf exports to the market.

Under a new plan presented to the Dutch government, calf exports will only be possible from 2026 onwards if certain criteria are met.

Ireland would have to prove that calf energy levels are maintained throughout the journey and calves would have be fed twice in 24 hours, with a minimum gap of 14 hours between feeds.

By 2026, Dutch farms will be required to only source animals from countries that have a national IBR eradication programme in place. Séamus McMenamin from Bord Bia said this will be a huge barrier for Irish exports.

Market

The Netherlands is Ireland’s largest calf export market, with almost 77,000 calves exported already this year.

This is a decrease of around 25% on 2023 levels, when 103,000 calves were exported.

While there has been a decline in calf exports to the Netherlands, Ireland has increased the amount of calves it has sent to Spain and Italy this year.

Dutch ban

In November of last year, the Dutch House of Representatives voted to ban the import of calves. The motion tasked the Dutch government to come up with a plan to end calf imports to the Netherlands.

One live exporter said at the time that there would be "no where to take up the slack" should the ban come into effect.