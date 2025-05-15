Pictured are: (Dad) Niek van Dijk with (Mom) Ellen Smit; Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chair; Luca van Dijk; professor Pat Dillon, director of research, Teagasc; Dr Gearóid Sayers, Munster Technological University; Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director; Jane Kavanagh, head of research development and Walsh Scholars at Teagasc; Professor Laurence Shalloo, head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme, Teagasc. / John Ohle.

Luca van Dijk, a PhD student in Teagasc’s animal and grassland research and innovation programme, has been awarded the 2025 Walsh scholars gold medal.

Presented at a ceremony in Ashtown on Thursday, Teagasc also presented awards to its top scholars across its four research programmes for exemplifying diversity, innovation and real-world focus.

Van Dijk’s research examined the health and welfare of young calves transported from Ireland to the Netherlands, a major live export route.

Her research found that prolonged fasting during transport impacts calves more severely than the journey itself.

She also demonstrated that providing milk replacer during ferry transport significantly improves calf health and wellbeing, findings with direct relevance for Irish and EU policy.

Education

Van Dijk, who grew up in the Netherlands, is a Walsh scholar registered with Munster Technological University (MTU) under the supervision of Dr Muireann Conneely (Teagasc) and Dr Gearóid Sayers (MTU).

Before starting her scholarship, she completed her master’s degree at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, where she studied automatic methods to detect disease in veal calves.

This year, 39 final-year scholars applied for the 2025 Walsh scholars of the year competition.

Applicants were assessed across five core competencies, submitted written applications, completed science communication training, and - if shortlisted - took part in interviews with external assessors.

Head of research development at Teagasc Jane Kavanagh said that the programme supports outstanding postgraduates as they undertake applied research that addresses real challenges in the agri-food sector.

“Through this experience, they develop the skills, insight and confidence to lead in research, industry and public service. We’re very proud of this year’s 12 finalists, their talent and dedication are a credit to the programme and to the future of the sector.”

Awards

Animal and grassland research and innovation programme

1st and gold medal winner - Luca van Dijk (Dutch).

2nd - Sofia Tisocco (Argentine): developed biogas yield models for co-digestion of grass silage and slurry.

3rd - Charles Dwan (Irish): investigated methane emissions from pasture composition and animal traits.

Crops, environment and land use programme

1st - Rajas Shinde (Indian): developed a grass-based biorefinery model to co-create climate solutions with farmers.

2nd - Fatima Latif Azam (Spanish): used genomics to breed potato varieties resistant to common scab.

3rd - Virgile Ballandras (French): created DNA tools for pest monitoring to reduce pesticide use.

Food programme

1st - Mariana Maçãs (Portuguese): incorporated Irish pea flour into high-protein breads through novel milling.

2nd - Francesca Bietto (Italian): built the first in vitro infant gut model to test formula impacts.

3rd - Animesh Singh Sengar (Indian): explored plant-based meats from Irish-grown pulses using extrusion.

Rural economy and development programme

1st - Holly Mullan (Irish): researched farm succession and social sustainability in rural Ireland.

2nd - Carlos Francisco-Cruz (Mexican): created regional greenhouse gas emissions models to support policy targeting.

3rd - Felipe Aguiar-Noury (Ecuadorian): analysed adoption of sustainable fertiliser practices across 700-plus farms.

Read more

Focus on labour and handling at Sheep 2025

Phone 'epidemic' a serious hazard

Teagasc to host eight organic crop walks