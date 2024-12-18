Eamon O’Sullivan is to step down as general manager of Dairygold's dairy business.

Dairygold confirmed on Wednesday 18 December that O'Sullivan had indicated his intention to leave Dairygold and pursue other interests in 2025.

O'Sullivan will transition from his current role leading the dairy business and a selection process will commence in the coming month to progress the appointment of his replacement.

Dairygold has said O'Sullivan will continue to work with the senior leadership team on a consultancy basis to assist the transition of his role and provide continuity of his expertise and experience.

Success

Commenting on the move, Dairygold chief executive Michael Harte said: “Since rejoining the business in January 2020, Eamon has been instrumental in driving our success, building out our dairy capability and achieving key milestones for dairy Ireland.

"I would like to acknowledge his dedicated leadership, commitment and positive contribution to the society over the course of his employment. We wish him all the best in the future.”