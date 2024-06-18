Eamon Ryan has been leader of the party since 2011. \ Philip Doyle

Eamon Ryan is expected to announce that he will step down as leader of the Green Party this Tuesday afternoon 18 June.

It is reported that the Minister for the Environment will make the announcement following a morning cabinet meeting.

This comes after the Green Party lost more than half their council seats in the recent local elections and their MEP in the European elections.

If there is a leadership challenge, the Green Party operates a one vote per member system, unlike some other parties where a leadership vote is weighted towards parliamentary members.

In July 2020, Ryan defeated Catherine Martin in a leadership vote by 994 votes to 946 votes.

Ryan has been leader of the party since 2011.

He has been a TD for Dublin Bay South since 2016 and previously from 2002 to 2011.

He served as Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2011, when the Green Party was in a government coalition with Fianna Fáil.