Producers of Ear to the Ground are looking for a new presenter to replace Helen Carroll.

There’s been some moving and shaking going on at Ear To The Ground recently. I’m told that producers are actively on the hunt for a new presenter to fill the very big wellies worn by stalwart Helen Carroll and, more recently, Maeve Dineen.

Season 32 will return to RTÉ this November and Indiepics, which produces the show, is looking for a fresh face.

While some journalistic rigour and an instinct for a great story is beneficial, no prior television experience is required.

Do you have what it takes to present what has been enjoyed by Irish people for over 30 years?