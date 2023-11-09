A round of public consultations, including a public exhibition, is planned as Carrowkeel Wind Farm's plans develop.

French-based developers EDF Renewables has revealed plans to develop a 30MW wind farm in Roscommon.

The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm will be located approximately 14km to the northwest of Athlone, in the townlands of Kilmass, Rahara, Longfield, Grange and Corralea.

EDF Renewables Ireland plans to submit a planning application in late 2024.

Subject to the granting of planning permission, the project could potentially be up and running by the year 2028.

Wind data

Work is ongoing to collect wind data and assess the environmental constraints present on site, all of which will contribute to the initial design of the wind turbine layout.

The project envisages the possibility of developing up to five wind turbines, with a tip height of 180 metres.

In line with the size of the final project, a community benefit fund will be established, ensuring the allocation of resources for local community initiatives and activities.

