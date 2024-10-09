Ireland was not the only country whose schemes were criticised in the report. \ Donal O'Leary

The EU’s financial watchdog has claimed that there is a “noticeable gap” between EU environmental targets and the measures contained in member states’ Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plans.

A new report from the European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that while the environmental ambition of the current range of CAP schemes in play is higher than they had been in previous CAPs, they do not live up to the EU’s climate and environment goals.

The auditors drew attention to Ireland’s current range of eco-scheme options, which they stated had only “modest environmental value” as they are “mostly a continuation of existing green farming practices” undertaken by farmers before the scheme was introduced. Their report said that 91% of Irish farmers can receive full eco-scheme payments without having to take additional actions.

The figure reported for France was that 99.9% of farmers participating in eco schemes did not have to alter their practices to be eligible for payment.

’Positive’ ACRES

However, Ireland’s pillar II agri-environmental scheme – Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) – was singled out as being a positive development on the previous CAP, due to the scheme’s system of results-based payments for habitats.

Another area where the auditors claimed that member states’ CAP strategic plans failed to reach the EU’s green ambitions was in the postponement of certain good agricultural and environmental conditions (GAECs).

Ireland decided not to roll out new cross-compliance requirements for farmers on peat soils, as is required under GAEC 2 of the new CAP.

These rules are expected to enter into force in 2025, but the Department of Agriculture has yet to clarify what standards must be adhered to.

France and Poland were also listed among the member states which chose to do the same in their CAP plans.