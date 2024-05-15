Eight officers of the Kerry Irish Farmers Association (IFA) county executive were relieved of their positions by the association's national council on Tuesday afternoon.

The eight had refused to sign an undertaking that essentially said they would abide by the rules of the association.

Suspension

A second motion pertaining to each of the eight, which would have seen them suspended from attaining an officer position in the organisation for four years, was withdrawn.

None of the eight attended the meeting, where the national council overwhelmingly supported the motions to relieve them of their positions.

