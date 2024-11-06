Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to command the support of farmers, the latest Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed.

With the country on the cusp of a general election, Fine Gael has the support of 37% of the over 1,000 farmers surveyed, with Fianna Fáil in second place on 23%.

That represents a 3% increase for the two main coalition partners on the last survey carried out in May 2024.

If the farming community is any indication of the outcome of the election, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will be the main parties in the next government.

Far from recovering from last May’s polling result of 6%, support for Sinn Féin has slipped further to 4%.

However, with the Green Party languishing at a mere 1%, the two traditional parties may need a new third partner to form a government.

Independent Ireland garnered 10% support and, coupled with independent candidates on 20%, may well be in the frame to establish the next government.