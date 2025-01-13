Veterinary prescribers can send prescriptions to the NVPS either using the free Department web application or using their own practice software via a dedicated interface. / Donal O'Leary

The new National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) has been launched.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement on Monday, which will see the new electronic national database begin to collect all veterinary prescriptions in Ireland.

The NVPS is aimed at supported the continuing actions by the animal health sector to address the 'One Health' challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Commenting on the new system, Minister McConalogue said the development and introduction of this system will improve customer online digital services in line with the Government's national digital strategy.

“It will also help to ensure that antimicrobials are used appropriately and provide greater assurance to our national and international trading partners and customers.”

Database

The new database will enable recording of all veterinary medicines prescribed and dispensed for use in food-producing animals.

Veterinary prescribers can send prescriptions to the NVPS either using the free Department web application or using their own practice software via a dedicated interface.

Similarly, dispensers can use the web application or their own business software using a similar interface to dispense all prescriptions on the NVPS.

One of the aims of the system is to support the more sustainable use of veterinary medicines, in particular antibiotics in order to protect human and animal health.

“This innovative prescribing system demonstrates proactive leadership, as Ireland continues to work collaboratively to address antimicrobial resistance, [while] also providing for the continuance of the competitive market for the supply of veterinary medicinal products and choice to the farming community on where they can purchase and access veterinary medicines,” added Minister McConalogue.

A dedicated support helpline will be in operation from 9am to 5pm Monday to Sunday from 13 January 2025 to assist and support users of the system.

