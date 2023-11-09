Embrace FARM is encouraging people to show their support by purchasing and wearing an Embrace FARM Christmas jumper.

Embrace FARM has launched a festive jumper in time for the Christmas season to support farm families impacted by sudden injury and loss.

These festive jumpers will help raise essential funds to support the work of Embrace FARM, which is Ireland’s only support network for farm families impacted by sudden injury and death.

It currently provides a range of practical and emotional supports to over 400 Irish farm families.

Norma Rohan, co-founder of Embrace FARM, said: “The Christmas season is a time for giving, and our Christmas jumper is a fun and meaningful way for individuals and families to show their support for the Irish farming community while celebrating this special time of year. “We are encouraging people this Christmas to buy and wear a jumper that brings warmth, comfort and compassion – a jumper that can make a difference to those farm families impacted by sudden injury and loss."

Jumper

The Embrace FARM Christmas jumper, which features a charming scene of Santa driving a tractor, is perfect for the farmer or farming enthusiast in your life – regardless of age or size.

The unisex jumper comes in sizes ranging from small to extra-large and has a discreet Embrace FARM logo on the cuff to remind farmers of the support you are providing.

Each jumper costs €45 with 100% of the proceeds going to Embrace FARM.

The jumpers can be purchased on Embrace Farm's website.

Embrace FARM is encouraging people to show their support by purchasing and wearing an Embrace FARM Christmas jumper and sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #EmbraceChristmas #TakeOurHand.