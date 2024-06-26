The service will take place on Sunday 30 June, at 2pm in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Embrace Farm will host its 11th annual ecumenical remembrance service on Sunday 30 June in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, at 2pm. It will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Sunday 7 July at 11am.

The service provides a place for farm families to remember the loved ones they have lost suddenly and to support those loved ones who have suffered injury within the farm family. Anyone who has been affected by sudden death or loss is welcome.

As part of the service, the names of those family members who have died suddenly will be read from the altar.

Norma Rohan, founder of Embrace Farm, said: “Our community has faced unimaginable loss, and our remembrance service offers a shared space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together to remember and heal.

“Each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed. Our commitment is to ensure that no one walks this path alone.”

Support groups

“Since our first remembrance service in 2014, our services also now include support groups, events and our Encircle Programme,” Rohan added.

As with other years, the Embrace Farm team is calling on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service.

Below are the names of family members who will be remembered at the service.

If you would like to include someone you know, please contact Embrace Farm by emailing info@embracefarm.com or by phoning 085-770 9966.