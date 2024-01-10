Annie Griffin, Julie Rohan, Liam Rohan, Tom Griffin and Emily Rohan wore their wellies to launch Embrace FARM’s 'wear our wellies' day.

Embrace FARM has organised a ‘wear our wellies’ (WOW) fundraising day for Wednesday 31 January aiming to raise funds, which will allow the charity to grow the supports it can offer families affected by farming incidents.

Schools, businesses, groups and individuals in both rural and urban communities have been invited to take part in the fundraiser by wearing wellies on the day and donating to the incident support charity.

The charity provides both emotional and practical supports to farm families affected by traumatic incidents to help them adjust to their new circumstances.

These supports range from mentors specialising in counselling and legal or financial matters, as well as remembrance events and survivor support groups.

400 families supported

Over 400 farming families with a family member struck by serious injury or sudden death have availed of the services offered by Embrace FARM since it was founded in 2014 by a husband-and-wife duo.

Brian and Norma Rohan established the non-profit organisation following the death of Brian’s father Liam in a farming incident.

Norma commented that it is hoped that the fundraiser will raise awareness in addition to funds for the charity’s supports.

“By including farming and non-farming communities, we are highlighting the emotional and practical devastation a serious injury or sudden death has on a farming family and the wider impact on the local community and society,” she said.

“So, your workplace, community group, family or friends can all walk with us as we WOW on 31 January.”

The campaign has also received support from Dunlop.

How to get involved?

Embrace FARM lists four steps to getting involved in the fundraised:

Register your WOW Day Fundraiser here.

Choose how you would like to fundraise. If participating on your own, text FARM to 50300 to donate €4 or invite your friends to support you by donating directly to Embrace FARM’s WOW iDonate fundraising page. If participating in a smaller group, wear your wellies and donate funds to Embrace FARM’s WOW iDonate fundraising page. And if participating as part of a larger, you could organise your own event as part of the day, such as a welly throwing championship.

Share your WOW day by tagging Embrace FARM on social media and using the hashtag #WOWEmbrace.

Forward proceeds raised through the WOW iDonate fundraising page, cheque, bank draft or transfer directly to Embrace FARM.