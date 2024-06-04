Embrace Farm will hold its annual ecumenical remembrance service on Sunday 30 June at 2pm in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Embrace Farm will hold its annual ecumenical remembrance service on Sunday 30 June and is inviting farm families to remember loved ones lost within their community.

The service will take place at 2pm in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, and will be livestreamed on www.embracefarm.com.

It will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Sunday 7 July at 11am.

Over the past decade, this service has become an important event, honouring those who have died suddenly and providing comfort for their families.

Continuing the tradition, Embrace Farm is asking families to submit the names of their deceased loved ones to be remembered during the service.

Last year, almost 300 names were honoured in the roll call.

Unimaginable loss

Embrace Farm founder Norma Rohan reflects on the organisation’s impact over the past 10 years.

“Our community has faced unimaginable loss and our remembrance service offers a shared space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together to remember and heal.

“Each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed. Our commitment is to ensure that no one walks this path alone.

“Since our first remembrance service in 2014, our services also now include support groups, events and our Encircle programme.”

To include a loved one in this year’s remembrance service, call or WhatsApp 085-770 9966 or email info@embracefarm.com with the name, county, year of death and a photograph if available.

For further information, follow @embracefarmsupport on Facebook and Instagram, @EmbraceFARM on Twitter or visit www.embracefarm.com.