Ireland is at risk of meeting its emissions targets at the expense of rural communities, food security and the future of farming, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said.

Speaking following the Agriculture and Climate Change conference on Thursday 5 June 2025, ICSA rural development chair Edmond Phelan said the future of food production in this country must be considered in the emissions conversation.

“It is all very well defining success by hitting targets, but what happens when we look around and realise there are no farmers left on the land?

“We cannot afford to lose the people, the communities and the generations of farming knowledge that make food production possible in this country,” he said.

Other sectors

Phelan added that there is a “complete lack of joined-up thinking” when it comes to reaching climate goals and said some sectors are not held to the same accountability as agriculture.

“Farmers are being squeezed from all sides - expected to cut outputs and compete for land with energy production, solar farms, biomass and rewetting, etc.

“At the same time, sectors like aviation face little scrutiny. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) wants to increase passenger numbers by 25%, but where is the climate accountability there?

“It all adds up to farmers becoming increasingly frustrated by a system that demands more and more from them, with little in return,” he said.

There is an “excessive fixation” on agricultural emissions, while carbon sequestered on farms is ignored, the rural development chair added.

“The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in particular, shows no real interest in acknowledging this reality.

“It’s a clear case of not being able to see the forest for the trees, and farmers are expected to just accept that policy is being shaped without seeing the full picture,” Phelan said.

Food security

On food security, Phelan said it must to be kept in mind that there is a global population to feed.

“We need climate plans that reflect the complexity of land use, respects the role of farmers and gives them real tools to be a bigger part of the solution.

“Farmers want to play their part, but that goodwill will evaporate if they continue to feel vilified rather than supported,” he added.