Solar panels, wind turbines, biomass, biogas, grants, finance, lease agreements, it can sometimes be hard to know where to start when considering your renewable energy options.

The annual Energy and Farm Diversification Show is set to take place on Thursday July 18th and aims to provide answers to this. The Irish Farmers Journal have joined the team as event partner this year, and the committee aims to make it the best one yet.

This year is different to others as we now know the details of two new substantial policies, as well as a range of smaller enabling policies, which make renewable energy production a real option on your farm.

This is, of course, the National Biomethane Strategy and small-scale generation scheme. These, combined with TAMS and SEAI grants, aim to cater for all levels of renewable energy development on farms.

Solar PV

Interest in renewables has skyrocketed in the past two years.

On average, solar PV is now being installed on 65 premises every day and three major AD projects have just been launched or submitted for planning over the past two weeks alone.

This year’s show is a chance to learn how these options can work for you, through interactive panel discussions, demonstrations and a vibrant trade area.

However, there are still many areas which need to be addressed in order to make it easier and more lucrative for farmers to be involved.

The show represents an opportunity to put your questions, concerns and suggestions to politicians, policymakers, utility providers, industry experts, farm leaders and fellow farmers.

The event doesn’t just focus on energy however, with two pavilions and a range of talks dedicated to farm diversification and sustainability with a jam-packed programme of panel discussions.

If you’re a farmer, landowner or rural entrepreneur looking to diversify into energy, food or agri-tourism, then this event is for you.

This article will run through the main format and highlight some of the talks and speakers on the day. The event is split into three pavilions and one main stage/trade area. Each pavilion will feature four panel discussions based on the pavilion theme.

Main stage

The main stage will feature a welcome from Minister Charlie McConalogue followed by a panel discussion with Minister Eamon Ryan.

The panel will be moderated by Damien O’Reilly, ICOS, and other speakers will include Francie Gorman, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association; Aoife Foley, professor at the University of Manchester; Oisín Coghlan, CEO of Friends of the Earth; and Eimear Cotter, director of the EPA.

This panel is set to be a lively one.

Pavilion one: energy in agriculture

As the name suggests, this tent is all about energy.

The first discussion kicks off at 10am with the main leaders of the renewable energy organisations.

Facilitated by Teagasc’s Barry Caslin, we’ll dive into the key opportunities for farmers across wind, solar, biomass and biogas. This panel will set the scene for the rest of the day.

The second panel will take a deep dive into energy efficiency on farms.

The cheapest unit of energy is the one not used, and there are simple changes which can be made on farms which will save you money. We’ll discuss them all.

Biomethane is the buzzword of 2024. But what does it actually mean for farmers?

The third panel of the pavilion will focus on just that.

Stephen Robb on panel at at the Energy and Farm Business show in Gurteen College, Co Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle

We have a line-up of the key policymakers, movers and shakers in the biomethane industry, and we’ll explore what role farmers will actually play.

The last panel of the day will see Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy discuss the options for commercial, small-scale renewables projects on farms.

We have been hearing for a long time that small-scale wind and solar farms could be an option for farmers under a new government scheme; we’ll tease out if that is actually the case.

Pavilion two: farm diversification

This pavilion is all about farm diversification in action, showing the practicalities of developing a rural enterprise, delving into the supports available and having discussions with farmers and entrepreneurs who have done it.

The companies and panellists involved in this pavilion are wide ranging and include Salt Rock Dairy, Farmer Phill, Feighery’s Farm Beetroot Juice, Farm Tours Ireland, Social Farming Ireland, Baldwin Ice-cream and many more.

Irish Country Living editor Ciara Leahy will be facilitating the final session on the day, Farm to Retail – Stocking your farm products on store shelves.

Pavilion three: climate change and land use

Pavilion three will focus on the hard-hitting issue of climate change and land use, and how farmers will be impacted.

Topics which will be covered throughout the day include adaptive and innovative farming practices to manage climate variability, sustainable farming practices and climate smart farming initiatives.

Speakers across the day include Siobhán Walsh Tillage Editor, Irish Farmers Journal, Gary Lanigan principal research officer, Teagasc, William Minchin, CEO of The Agricultural Trust, Minister Pippa Hackett and Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather to name a few.

Demonstrations

As always, the event will see a number of demonstrations held throughout the day with specialists across forestry, solar PV, organic farming, anaerobic digestion, biomass and hydropower.

These sessions will be held around the campus and will either feature a demonstration or a discussion on the practicalities of these technologies and systems.

Trade stands

The show will have a busy trade area.

With over 50 trade stands confirmed to attend on the day, there will be plenty of opportunity to talk to suppliers of all the renewable technologies to learn how they work on your farm.

Register

The event takes place at Gurteen College, Co Tipperary, on Thursday, 18 July.

Doors open from 8.30am, with the event ending at 5.30pm. This is a free event, but preregistration is advised.

To pre-register and see the full agenda, scan the QR code

or go to energyandfarmdiversificationshow.com.